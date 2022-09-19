Exclusive: It’s Geralt vs. the Big Bad Wolf in Dark Horse’s new Witcher comic

Geralt of Rivia is getting another new comic book with some familiar foes. Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red, Polygon can exclusively reveal that the new series will follow the famous Witcher on a fairytale-inspired adventure. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will have four issues, the first of which will release later this year on Dec. 21.

The story starts as many Witcher tales do, with Geralt being summoned to a new town to deal with a monster problem.

In the town of Grimmwald, Geralt learns of rumors surrounding a werewolf and the three Piglet sisters. It’s clear based on the multiple covers that The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will draw inspiration from the stories of Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs — although the story will likely twist what we know, as the Piglet sisters look far more gruesome than the helpless pigs typically depicted in the story.

Here are all the covers for the first issue of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves:

The three variant covers feature art from Jakub Rebelka, Otto Schmidt, and David López.

This four-part series is written by Bartosz Sztybor, who also wrote The Witcher: Fading Memories and The Witcher: Witch’s Lament — two other Dark Horse comic series based on The Witcher universe. Miki Montelló is responsible for the art and coloring of the new book, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou did the lettering.

The book is currently available for pre-order and will cost fans $3.99 in their local comic shops when it is released later this year.