 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Exclusive: It’s Geralt vs. the Big Bad Wolf in Dark Horse’s new Witcher comic

Several fairytales merge together in this new comic from Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
Geralt, Dandelion, and a figure that looks like Red Riding hood stand in front of a werewolf on the cover of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red

Geralt of Rivia is getting another new comic book with some familiar foes. Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red, Polygon can exclusively reveal that the new series will follow the famous Witcher on a fairytale-inspired adventure. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will have four issues, the first of which will release later this year on Dec. 21.

The story starts as many Witcher tales do, with Geralt being summoned to a new town to deal with a monster problem.

In the town of Grimmwald, Geralt learns of rumors surrounding a werewolf and the three Piglet sisters. It’s clear based on the multiple covers that The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will draw inspiration from the stories of Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs — although the story will likely twist what we know, as the Piglet sisters look far more gruesome than the helpless pigs typically depicted in the story.

Here are all the covers for the first issue of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves:

Geralt, Dandelion, and a figure that looks like Red Riding hood stand in front of a werewolf on the cover of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red
Geralt stands in a cemetery and faces off against two red-hooded enemies on the cover of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red
Geralt, Dandelion, and what looks like Red Riding Hood, stand against a white background in front of a wolf on the cover of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red
Geralt faces off against three huge and vicious-looking dress-wearing pigs on the cover of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1. Image: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red

The three variant covers feature art from Jakub Rebelka, Otto Schmidt, and David López.

This four-part series is written by Bartosz Sztybor, who also wrote The Witcher: Fading Memories and The Witcher: Witch’s Lament — two other Dark Horse comic series based on The Witcher universe. Miki Montelló is responsible for the art and coloring of the new book, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou did the lettering.

The book is currently available for pre-order and will cost fans $3.99 in their local comic shops when it is released later this year.

Loading comments...

The Latest

An MMA expert breaks down House of the Dragon’s wedding fight

By Pete Volk
/ new

Andor showrunner avoided Star Wars fan service at all cost

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go 2022 Community Day schedule

By Julia Lee

At long last, the Hunter x Hunter manga returns in November

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Elden Ring board game on the way from Dark Souls, Resident Evil board game publisher

By Charlie Hall
/ new

House of the Dragon’s power couple is officially here to play

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon