Resident Evil Village’s next DLC will end the Winters family’s story

See ya, Rose

By Nicole Carpenter
a girl with blonde hair, in a dark room, looks down at a bubbling pile of blood that appears to be transforming into a human shape Image: Capcom

Resident Evil Village’s new DLC, Winters’ Expansion, will end the Winters family saga, according to Capcom. Capcom director Capcom director Kento Kinoshita told IGN at Tokyo Game Show that the Shadows of Rose portion of the DLC will wrap up the family’s story.

Capcom producer Masachika Kawata declined to comment to IGN about what that future holds, saying Capcom could “absolutely not” talk about the next step for the franchise.

Shadows of Rose, one part of the Village DLC coming Oct. 28, is set 16 years after the events of Village, when Rose Winters learns about herself and her strange powers. Ethan Winters — Rose’s father — first appeared in the Resident Evil franchise in 2017’s Resident Evil 7: biohazard before returning for Village. His wife and Rose’s mother, Mia, appeared in both games, too.

The Winters’ Expansion includes a lot more, including a third-person mode for the main game. There will also be new content for the Mercenaries mode with playable Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, as well as a multiplayer spinoff called Resident Evil: Re:Verse. All of this is coming Oct. 28 as part of Winters’ Expansion.

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

