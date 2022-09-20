EA is making an Iron Man video game

Marvel’s Iron Man will star in “an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure,” in development at Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

The game, not yet titled, is in pre-production and is being developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, EA said. Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games’ creative director, said both are committed to delivering “a love letter to a legendary hero, in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Iron Man’s most recent stand-alone video game appearance came in 2020’s Iron Man VR for PlayStation VR. Prior to that, Iron Man featured in two adaptations of his Marvel Cinematic Universe films, 2008’s Iron Man and 2010’s Iron Man 2, both published on consoles and handhelds of the day.

Otherwise, Tony Stark’s video game appearances have been part of an ensemble, usually alongside the Avengers, as in 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.

Motive’s development is led by Olivier Proulx, who was senior producer for Eidos’ well regarded Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which Square Enix published last fall. Proulx joined Motive in March, about a month before Square Enix announced it had sold Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, and the franchises they develop.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” Proulx said in Tuesday’s statement. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Motive Studio most recently delivered the space combat sim Star Wars: Squadrons in 2020, and is currently developing a remake of 2008’s Dead Space to launch on Jan. 27, 2023.