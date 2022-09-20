Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot trailer has one puzzle box you wouldn’t want to solve

Today Hulu released the first full trailer for its highly anticipated reboot of the Hellraiser film franchise. And while there’s a new face of the franchise — actor Jamie Clayton as Pinhead — the footage focuses on our new unwitting victims, the mortals taken in by a mysterious puzzle box.

The new Hellraiser is directed by David Bruckner, who previously helmed The Night House, Siren, and The Ritual. His frequent collaborators Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski wrote the script, with a story by David S. Goyer. And in one of the producers chairs is Clive Barker himself, creator of the franchise, raising hopes of a true franchise resurrection, not just another lackluster sequel.

According to Hulu, the movie will follow a young woman, Odessa A’zion’s (Let’s Scare Julie) Riley, come into possession of Hellraiser’s classic Macguffin, the Lemarchand Configuration, not knowing that by solving it she’ll be summoning an order of extra-dimensional beings who just live to torture.