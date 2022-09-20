 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mad magazine returns to celebrate its 70th birthday

With tributes from Jordan Peele and Weird Al

By Owen S. Good
/ new
key art celebrating Mad magazine’s 70th anniversary, mascot Alfred E. Neuman shrugging in the center of a circular logo
Alfred E. Neumann, septuagenarian.
Image: Mad/DC Entertainment

Mad magazine, America’s journal of adolescent satire, turns 70 this year. The publication will come out of hiatus on Oct. 4 for an anniversary edition headlined by tributes from Jordan Peele and “Weird Al” Yankovic, as well as the “Usual Gang of Idiots” who still carry on the magazine’s many absurd traditions.

Yankovic will salute Al Jaffee, 101, who contributed his signature Fold-In puzzle to Mad’s back page for all but one issue over a 50-year stretch (1964 to 2013). Mad’s anniversary volume will also include a “special two-page Mad Fold-In by [artist] Johnny Sampson that folds in on itself!” parent company DC Entertainment said in a news release Tuesday.

Peele will write a tribute to Mad referencing his childhood memories of the magazine. He had included a fictional Mad magazine cover in a scene of this year’s comedy-thriller Nope.

Other highlights:

  • Sergio Aragonés, the artist who contributed to 491 issues of Mad (second only to Jaffee), returns with “Another Look at Mad.”
  • Dick DeBartolo, the magazine’s longest-tenured contributing writer, gives “a ‘MAD-gical history tour.’”
  • Former editor-in-chief John “Hot Shit” Ficarra and art director Sam Viviano team up for “an illustrated look at the classic Mad employee cruise to Bermuda.”
  • And Mad gets back into current movie parodies, bringing in contributors Desmond Devlin and Tom Richmond for “The Bathroom,” a send-up of The Batman.
The cover of Mad magazine’s 70th anniversary issue
70% new content. Choke on it!
Image: Mad/DC Entertainment

Mad launched in August 1952 under editor Harvey Kurtzman and publisher William Gaines of Entertaining Comics (EC). Its circulation peaked at 2.1 million in 1974, an important figure for a magazine that famously did not accept advertising (relenting only in 2001). DC Comics’ parent company acquired Mad in the 1960s.

In 2019, after two decades of schedule changes, cutbacks, format modifications, and relocating Mad’s headquarters to Burbank, California, Mad ceased publishing original content and switched to printing compilations of its greatest hits from the preceding 67 years.

Mad’s Special Anniversary issue is $5.99 (Cheap!) and promises “70% new material!”

Next Up In DC

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Aron be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Fate: The Winx Saga creators wanted to up the magical girl ante with a big fairy transformation

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Nvidia reveals RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, its most powerful consumer GPUs ever

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot trailer has one puzzle box you wouldn’t want to solve

By Susana Polo
/ new

Portal is getting a ray-traced upgrade this fall

By Samit Sarkar
/ new

VFX house recreates D&D game with same sort of virtual sets used in The Mandalorian

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon