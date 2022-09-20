League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom skins return with plenty of style

League of Legends has a series of skin lines that contain extra lore, some of which comes from alternate universe settings, and others of which relate to the main Runeterra world and characters. The Spirit Blossom skin line is the latter; these skins are based off in-world myths and legends from the region of Ionia. Spirit Blossom has gone live on Riot’s test realms, allowing players to get a look at the upcoming characters and their gorgeous splash art.

In past Spirit Blossom skins, we’ve seen characters like Ahri and Thresh be transformed into spirits from Ionian lore that attend to souls after their passing. This year, there are 10 skins in total, including a Prestige skin for Master Yi.

Grid View Spirit Blossom Sett, the Spirit of Challenge Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Aphelios, the Twin Spirits of Night Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Syndra, the Spirit of Freedom Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Evelynn, the Spirit of Love Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Master Yi, the Spirit of Legacy Image: Riot Games

Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Tristana, the Spirit of Chance Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Soraka, the Spirit of Pity

Spirit Blossom Darius, the Spirit of War Image: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Yorick, the Spirit of Ruin Image: Riot Games

In the past, Spirit Blossom has come with a visual novel called The Path starring previous Spirit Blossom champions like Cassiopeia, Lillia, and even Teemo. While it looks like we won’t be getting narrative content to accompany the Spirit Blossom skins this year, the skins — and their biographies — give us a little bit of League of Legends lore. It also looks like URF (Ultra Rapid-Fire) will return as a limited time game mode, allowing players to pick champions and use their abilities without waiting for pesky cooldowns or worrying about balance concerns.

The skins will remain on the test realm for some time; League fans can expect them to arrive in a future content update, along with a potential new look at the game’s next champion, K’Sante. Riot announced that Lil Nas X would collaborate with the company on K’Sante’s first skin, as well as performing this year’s anthem for the Worlds tournament.