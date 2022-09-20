 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom skins return with plenty of style

Ten new Spirit Blossom skins emerge on test servers

By Cass Marshall
/ new
League of Legends - Spirit Blossom Syndra, a young woman with long white hair, flowers in her hair, and traditional garb. She is surrounded by three orbs, each one with a butterfly hovering within. Image: Riot Games

League of Legends has a series of skin lines that contain extra lore, some of which comes from alternate universe settings, and others of which relate to the main Runeterra world and characters. The Spirit Blossom skin line is the latter; these skins are based off in-world myths and legends from the region of Ionia. Spirit Blossom has gone live on Riot’s test realms, allowing players to get a look at the upcoming characters and their gorgeous splash art.

In past Spirit Blossom skins, we’ve seen characters like Ahri and Thresh be transformed into spirits from Ionian lore that attend to souls after their passing. This year, there are 10 skins in total, including a Prestige skin for Master Yi.

  • Spirit Blossom Sett, the Spirit of Challenge Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Aphelios, the Twin Spirits of Night Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Syndra, the Spirit of Freedom Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Evelynn, the Spirit of Love Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Master Yi, the Spirit of Legacy Image: Riot Games
  • Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Tristana, the Spirit of Chance Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Soraka, the Spirit of Pity
  • Spirit Blossom Darius, the Spirit of War Image: Riot Games
  • Spirit Blossom Yorick, the Spirit of Ruin Image: Riot Games

In the past, Spirit Blossom has come with a visual novel called The Path starring previous Spirit Blossom champions like Cassiopeia, Lillia, and even Teemo. While it looks like we won’t be getting narrative content to accompany the Spirit Blossom skins this year, the skins — and their biographies — give us a little bit of League of Legends lore. It also looks like URF (Ultra Rapid-Fire) will return as a limited time game mode, allowing players to pick champions and use their abilities without waiting for pesky cooldowns or worrying about balance concerns.

The skins will remain on the test realm for some time; League fans can expect them to arrive in a future content update, along with a potential new look at the game’s next champion, K’Sante. Riot announced that Lil Nas X would collaborate with the company on K’Sante’s first skin, as well as performing this year’s anthem for the Worlds tournament.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Twitch to update gambling policy in October

By Nicole Clark and Ana Diaz
/ new

Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer has left Blizzard

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: Every Pokémon confirmed for Paldea (so far)

By Julia Lee
/ new

Mad magazine returns to celebrate its 70th birthday

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Aron be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Fate: The Winx Saga creators wanted to up the magical girl ante with a big fairy transformation

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon