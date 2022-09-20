BTS is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom to perform for all your sweeties

It’s time for BTS Army to get a bit sweeter. The world famous K-pop group BTS will be coming to the mobile game Cookie: Run Kingdom. True to the confection-fueled theme of the franchise, the entire band will be making an appearance in cookie form through an in-game event called “Braver Together.”

A promotional image for the collaboration features the cookie silhouettes of the entirety of BTS: RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook. Devsisters, the studio behind the game, released an official description of the game:

During the event, each member of BTS will be transformed into their own unique Cookie, and players will be transported to specially crafted BTS-themed maps with all new game lore explicitly created for this update. The event will culminate in an in-game concert by BTS for the Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile game from Devsisters. The game blends a variety of gameplay elements; You can manage and design a town, but also take your cookies on adventures where you fight enemies. The game has become a bona fide hit, at least partially because of its adorable cookie designs. The developers have already partnered with other notable brands like Disney and Sonic the Hedgehog in previous events.

Devsisters is a global game development company based in Seoul, Korea. Last year, the studio announced the Cookie Run franchise will be expanding with three new Cookie Run games on the way.