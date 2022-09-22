M. Night Shyamalan’s latest twisted adventure, Knock at the Cabin, is all about a family vacation gone wrong — not completely dissimilar from his latest horror flick, Old. But Knock at the Cabin’s family isn’t being tortured by the sands of time made manifest. No, Shyamalan's latest villain is far more frightening: Dave Bautista in a tucked-in button down. The film hits theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

In the trailer for Knock at the Cabin, two fathers take their daughter to a remote cabin in the woods. After some lakeside shenanigans, the trio is set-upon by a group of four mysterious characters, led by Bautista’s mild-mannered Leonard. After knocking on the door of the family’s cabin — while armed to the teeth — Bautista’s crew reveals that the family must make an “unthinkable choice,” lest they unleash the apocalypse upon us all.

In addition to the WWE-Superstar-turned-actor, the film stars Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, The Matrix Resurrections), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and newcomer Kristen Cui.

The screenplay was written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman. The film is an adaptation of the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Shyamalan is also producing Knock at the Cabin, alongside some of his previous producers, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan.