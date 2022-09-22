Hearthstone’s next mini-set takes the card game to a trial

Hearthstone is due for another mini-set, and while Blizzard has just left the Shadowlands behind for the next World of Warcraft expansion, the trading card game’s current expansion is Murder at Castle Nathria, a mystery murder set in the vampiric domain of Revendreth. A murder is usually followed by a trial, and that is the case here — the next mini-set is Maw and Disorder, and it’s themed around the trial of Sylvanas Windrunner.

Sylvanas was the main antagonist of World of Warcraft for some time, starting in the Battle for Azeroth expansion and concluding in Shadowlands. It looks like Hearthstone intends to take a significantly sillier take on her appearance; for instance, Sylvanas’ new Legendary card is revealed with a cheesy spinning newspaper reveal.

When she hits the stand, everyone will know. ‍⚖️



Introducing, Sylvanas! pic.twitter.com/oodXoGRNUP — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) September 22, 2022

It doesn’t look like this is the same trial that Sylvanas faced in World of Warcraft either, where she stood in front of Tyrande Whisperwind and her former colleagues to admit fault for all of her war crimes. This time, it looks like Sylvanas is facing off against the Jailer, the end boss of Shadowlands, in court.

The mini-set will reveal of 35 new cards: four legendary, one epic, 14 rare, and 16 common cards. Players can either find these cards in Murder at Castle Nathria packs or as a Mini-Set bundle.