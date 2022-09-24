The Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer is chock full of exciting new details

Shadow and Bone season 2 won’t premiere on Netflix until 2023, but we finally got a small sneak peek of the upcoming season and AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!

This new teaser is only 41 seconds long, but it’s filled with so much. For one, two fan favorite characters make their first appearances: Ravkan prince Nikolai Lanstov, as played by The OA’s Patrick Gibson, appears in the first moments of the teaser talking to Alina; later on in the clip, Jack Wolfe appears as Wylan — the sixth member of the Six of Crows, though canonically in the timeline he hasn’t really met the others yet. Also appearing are ruthless mercenaries Tamar and Tolya, played by Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) respectively.

Of course, we also see Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, powerful Sun Summoner, and Ben Barnes as the ruthless, yet captivating Darkling — along with the shadowy Six of Crows characters and everyone else from the first season.

The second season of Shadow and Bone is expected to follow the events of the second book in the main trilogy, Storm and Siege. But like the first season of the show, the new batch of episodes will also incorporate characters not seen until later books in order to flesh out the storylines.