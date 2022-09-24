 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer is chock full of exciting new details

Nikolai, my beloved

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Shadow and Bone season 2 won’t premiere on Netflix until 2023, but we finally got a small sneak peek of the upcoming season and AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!

This new teaser is only 41 seconds long, but it’s filled with so much. For one, two fan favorite characters make their first appearances: Ravkan prince Nikolai Lanstov, as played by The OA’s Patrick Gibson, appears in the first moments of the teaser talking to Alina; later on in the clip, Jack Wolfe appears as Wylan — the sixth member of the Six of Crows, though canonically in the timeline he hasn’t really met the others yet. Also appearing are ruthless mercenaries Tamar and Tolya, played by Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) respectively.

Of course, we also see Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, powerful Sun Summoner, and Ben Barnes as the ruthless, yet captivating Darkling — along with the shadowy Six of Crows characters and everyone else from the first season.

The second season of Shadow and Bone is expected to follow the events of the second book in the main trilogy, Storm and Siege. But like the first season of the show, the new batch of episodes will also incorporate characters not seen until later books in order to flesh out the storylines.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Witcher season 3 slices its way to Netflix in summer 2023

By Pete Volk
/ new

Manifest season 4 gets a trailer before its final bow on Netflix

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 trailer gets Millie Bobby Brown back into sleuthing

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

A Splatoon pro breaks down whether you should ink your base

By Ana Diaz
/ new

19 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of September 2022

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Genshin Impact’s Klee is dancing her way through thousands of TikToks

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon