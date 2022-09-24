Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 trailer gets Millie Bobby Brown back into sleuthing

Enola Holmes is back — and this time, she has a detective agency of her own. Netflix released the first trailer for the sequel, due out this November, at the company’s Tudum fan event.

As it turns out, trying to establish yourself as a private investigator is particularly tough when you are (1) a girl, (2) a teenager, and (3) the younger sister of the esteemed Sherlock Holmes. But Enola’s luck changes when a young factory girl brings her a case — the girl’s sister has been missing for a week and it’s up to Enola to solve the case.

Enola Holmes 2 finds Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the charming Enola. Henry Cavill once again plays a particularly hunky iteration of Sherlock Holmes, with Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes’ siblings eccentric mother (in the first movie, The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin played stuffy eldest brother Mycroft, but it’s not clear if he’s returning for this one). Additionally, Louis Partridge returns as Viscount Tewkesbury, the missing young lord from the first movie who strikes up a friendship with Enola.

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 4.