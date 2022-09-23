Rick Sanchez is heading to MultiVersus ‘soon’

Rick Sanchez, the eccentric genius from the popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, will be the next playable character to join the roster of MultiVersus. We don’t have a release date yet, but publisher Warner Bros. Games says he will come to the game “soon.”

You can catch a glimpse of Rick in a teaser trailer that was released Friday. The match starts off with a fight between Wonder Woman and Reindog. Suddenly, their battle is interrupted by the appearance of a green portal, with blue humanoid alien creatures called Mr. Meeseeks emerging from it. The trailer ends with Rick exiting the portal and letting out a giant belch.

Rick will be a “mage / ranged” character, according to his description on the game’s website. He is following his grandson Morty, who was added to MultiVersus in August as part of the season 1.01 patch.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play fighting game featuring a roster of fighters from various Warner Bros. properties. When he arrives, Rick Sanchez will join characters like Batman and Superman on the fighting stage. If you want to see who else you can play as, we have a full list of all current and upcoming characters.