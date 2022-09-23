 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s the first glimpse of Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ PC port in action

Sony’s PC outreach continues with another PlayStation exclusive

By Ana Diaz
Step aside Peter Parker. It’s Miles Morales’ turn for a Windows PC port. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to Windows PC and it got its first teaser trailer on Friday. There’s no specific release date yet, but it’s scheduled to launch this fall.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The port will give Windows users the change to experience the glittering adventure for themselves. The teaser trailer shows Miles Morales in his sleek and shiny spider-suit, slinging webs and stomping bad guys to protect New York City.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a lot of similar gameplay and locales as Insomniac Games’ 2018 hit Marvel’s Spider-Man. But it still delivers an original story starring Miles Morales in the hero’s role. In this 2020 adaptation, Peter Parker is out of town, so it’s up to Morales to keep the peace in New York.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales may not have a launch date, but players can wishlist it on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

