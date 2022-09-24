Manifest season 4 gets a trailer before its final bow on Netflix

Manifest is back from the dead with the first trailer for its fourth and final season, this time with Netflix. The series is bringing back creator Jeff Rake for the new season, as well as its stars including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallos, Athena Karkanis, and J.R. Ramirez.

The first look at Manifest season 4 debuted during Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. The show’s final season will include 20 episodes, with the first batch arriving on Nov. 4.

Manifest follows the passengers aboard an international flight that hits severe turbulence and has to be diverted. Though the plane lands safely, the passengers learn that they’re been gone for more than five years. Along with trying to piece their lives back together, the survivors also starts to experience strange voices and visions.

The series originally aired on NBC, but was canceled in 2021 after its third season. Manifest then made its way onto Netflix, where it quickly became the platform’s most watched series, reaching a whole new audience. This surge in popularity caused Netflix itself to pick up the rights to the series and greenlight this final season.