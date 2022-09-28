PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday.

Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.

Injustice 2, for PS4, from Mortal Kombat maker NetherRealm Studios, launched in 2017 and is the sequel to the 2013 DC Universe fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us. There was also a companion comic book series explaining the somewhat convoluted story that had Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman all duking it out among one another.

Superhot, from the eponymous Superhot Team, began life in early 2016 as a puzzle/action game for Windows PC, quickly moving to Xbox One and Oculus virtual reality adaptations. In it, players control a stylized action hero who has to think his way through a bullet-time fight with numerous adversaries. In Superhot, time only moves when the player does, giving them plenty of opportunity to think about their next move in a John Wick-style badass sequence. The PlayStation 4 version of Superhot launched in 2017.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up September’s Essential-level games — Need for Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem — through Oct. 3.