How to watch Genshin Impact’s 2-year anniversary concert broadcast

Hoyoverse is continuing its symphony concert series with “Melodies of an Endless Journey,” a performance celebrating Genshin Impact’s two year anniversary. You can watch the concert’s global broadcast on Genshin Impact’s YouTube channel on Oct. 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). The 75-minute performance will feature renditions and live adaptations of the game’s most iconic tracks.

Storied music producer and composer Shirō Sagisu (whose work includes soundtracks for Neon Genesis Evangelion and Bleach) will serve as the concert’s music director. He will be working in partnership with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra and various folk musicians. Eímear Noone (whose credits include World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo III) will serve as conductor.

“The original Genshin Impact soundtracks fit perfectly into the actual in-game scenes and ambiance, and also provide much to imagine beyond the game,” said Sagisu. “Together with the HOYO-MiX team and global artists, we’ve tried different touches to the music, weaving elements of pop music, rock, and jazz into it. Hopefully, we can create a refreshing and fun experience for the players.”

Genshin Impact is a massive, free-to-play RPG with four unique regions: Mondstat, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Each of these has its own culture, and the game’s numerous soundtracks reflect this. Hoyoverse’s thirteenth album — which will focus on the music of Sumeru’s rainforest region — is on the horizon.

“In the past year, as Inazuma and Sumeru unfolded, we’ve strived to enrich the Genshin Impact music with inspirations drawn from all over the world,” Yu-Peng Chen, composer and music producer for HOYO-MiX said, in a release. “I’m excited to see how these soundtracks resonate with musicians and players across the world.”