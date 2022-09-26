 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

It’s a step toward Netflix’s ‘vision to build a world-class games studio’

By Ana Diaz
Illustration: Ollie Hoff for Polygon

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up.

The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.

So far, the company has focused on buying pre-existing studios to invest in game development. The studio purchased another Helsinki-based studio called Next Games earlier this year, and previously acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment.

The streaming service features a growing catalogue of games that subscribers can play at no additional cost with no ads on iOS and Android devices. Some highlights include the charming animated platformer Poinpy and Before Your Eyes, which you can literally play by blinking. Sam Barlow’s creepy film-fueled narrative adventure Immortality, will also be added to the streaming service soon.

