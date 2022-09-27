 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bullet Train’s two best blokes pal around in the jauntiest blooper reel

And they’re even more fun in the movie

By Matt Patches
Bullet Train was one of this summer’s non-franchise delights, a violent action-comedy best described as John Wick by way of Looney Tunes. With its theatrical run now firmly behind it, the cinematic pain train from the director of Deadpool 2 is about to arrive at its next stop: video on-demand.

A madcap action movie about a semi-retired assassin named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) trying his best to get a suitcase off a train full of other assassins who want the same thing, Bullet Train is the kind of movie one imagines was as fun to make as the comedy on screen. A behind-the-scenes look at the film, which arrives with the home video release, confirms as such. As a little teaser, Polygon can exclusively share a brief blooper reel, which mostly features two of the movies best characters, the duo Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), pal-ing around when they should be doing stuff like hurting people.

Bullet Train is now available on VOD, and arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD on October 18.

