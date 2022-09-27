 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MultiVersus’ new patch makes leveling up harder

Rick Sanchez also joins the game’s roster

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Rick Sanchez emerging from a green portal in MultiVersus. He looks unamused. Image: Player First Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment via YouTube

MultiVersus has a new update that’s set to bring a few changes to the game. Beta patch 1.03 adds Rick Sanchez to the game as its newest fighter, makes a few balance tweaks, and most importantly significantly increases the amount of experience players need to hit level 15 with every character.

According to the patch notes from developer Player First Games, the XP requirements for progressing from level 3 to level 15 have been doubled. The developer says that it’s making the change because it felt that players were progressing through the levels too quickly, and it wanted to “make it a bit more of a journey.”

The only problem is, despite increasing the time it takes to earn these levels, Player First Games didn’t increase the rewards that players get for progressing. So it’s more work for the exact same reward.

Other than this slightly frustrating adjustment, the patch also brings in the game’s latest character with Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, and a new anti-infinite combo system that should help prevent players from getting caught in enemy combos that chain the same move together too many times in a row.

MultiVersus patch 1.03 will arrive after the game’s maintenance, which should end around 1 p.m. ET. For a look at all of the changes in the latest MultiVersus patch you can check out the full patch notes.

