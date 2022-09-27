 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steam Sale dates for autumn, winter, and spring revealed by Valve

Four seasons of savings

By Joshua Rivera
Steam Universe logo on blue background Image: Valve

Great news for those who, like myself, love to buy video games at astonishingly low prices without nary a thought about whether or not there is enough time to play them: Valve has announced the dates for its next batch of seasonal Steam sales.

The dates are as follows:

  • Autumn Sale: Nov. 22 - 29
  • Winter Sale: Dec. 22 - Jan. 5
  • Spring Sale: March 16 - 23

The spring sale will be new in 2023. According to Valve, the sale will replace the Lunar New Year sale on its calendar, and was added in order to make its seasonal sales more evenly spaced out.

If this is your first rodeo — and if you are the lucky owner of a new Steam Deck, it might be — Steam’s big seasonal sales are something of an event, with a little bit more to them than just steep markdowns. There’s usually some kind of gimmick that sends customers on scavenger hunts in the hopes that they will buy more in exchange for digital goodies. But also the games are hella cheap, which makes every sale an opportunity to play my favorite game: Role-playing someone with all the time in the world to finish every game I buy.

