Metal: Hellsinger adds modding tools for jazz, ska, or any other kind of Hellsinger

Thrash-and-blast rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger has a pretty simple hook: It’s extremely fun to pump demons full of lead in time with your favorite hard-rocking artists absolutely shredding on guitar. However, those with different musical sensibilities might not necessarily get that. That’s okay, because Metal: Hellsinger developer The Outsiders have released modding tools that allow savvy players to add basically whatever music they want.

Like, for example, jazz.

We have Metal: Hellsinger. Now meet Jazz: Hellsinger.



Unleash Hell to YOUR beat. Custom music modding is now available on PC!



Per the game’s official website, players who have Metal: Hellsinger or its demo on PC can mod the game to work with any kind of music: K-Pop, EDM, hip-hop, or Kidz Bop. Given the nature of copyright enforcement, actually showing off those mods publicly might be tricky, but that just means folks will have to get even more creative. Imagine playing Metal: Hellsinger to the sultry tones of WTF with Marc Maron, or the outrageous stories on Normal Gossip. You already listen to podcasts while gaming, why not combine the two?