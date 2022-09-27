MultiVersus might be getting the best version of the Joker

Mark Hamill could be the voice of the Joker in Warner Bros.’ fighting game, MultiVersus, a new datamine revealed on Tuesday. The actor, who is perhaps most known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series is also one of the most recognizable voices of Joker. The actor first played Batman’s iconic nemesis in Batman: The Animated Series, and now it’s looking like he’ll reprise his role in the game.

The Joker was previously rumored to be a fighter in the game thanks to a March datamine. The new audio containing the Joker’s lines was posted on Twitter by user Laisul. In the video, you can hear all of Joker’s match announcement lines, in a voice that sounds quite a bit like Hamill’s.

Polygon reached out to a representative of the development team to confirm the leak, and will update this story as we hear back.

Hamill has reprised his role as The Clown Prince of Crime several times since his first appearance in the 1992 animate series, including in games like the Batman: Arkham series and Lego DC Super-Villains.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play competitive fighting game series that features a cast of fighters from various Warner Bros. properties and series. Most recently, the developers added Rick Sanchez from the adult animation series Rick and Morty to the game.