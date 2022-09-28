 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dark Pictures: Man of Medan gets surprise new chapter in update

As well as accessibility options and improved UI tied to the game’s PS5 and Xbox Series X release

By Toussaint Egan
Developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Man of Medan, the first installment in the interactive survival-horror drama series The Dark Pictures Anthology, will receive new free content in the form of a new chapter called, “Flooded,” featuring new gameplay and player deaths added to the climax of the game.

Not only that, but both Man of Medan and Little Hope, the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, have received a free update in the form of improved UI, updated art and event triggers, accessibility options, and other additions tied to the game’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this week. Bandai Namco said the updates provide players “an even greater immersive experience.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games in the vein of Supermassive’s other titles, like 2015’s Until Dawn and 2022’s The Quarry.

In our review of Man of Medan, Polygon’s Austen Goslin wrote that “While the characters and their relationships feel detailed and fleshed out, Man of Medan’s overall story never quite manages to make it beyond its ghost-ship premise.” Polygon’s Cass Marshall wrote in their review of Little Hope that that game “fails to capture the Shared Story magic that the previous game in the Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan, managed to pull off.”

In addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X, Man of Medan and Little Hope are available for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

