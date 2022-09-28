 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 adds Fibbage 4 and more on Oct. 20

Get ready to lie, bluff, and star in a reality TV show

By Cass Marshall
/ new
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - A screenshot of Fibbage 4, showing a surreal image of a bird’s nest, statue, and teeth floating against a neon background. The screen reads “ROUND ONE - 500 for everyone you fool” Image: Jackbox Games

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is another entry in the Jackbox series of party games. Each pack comes with a few simple multiplayer games; players can join a Jackbox session using a browser on a computer or mobile device. These games are popular because they’re so easy to pick up and play with friends, and they make for excellent stream nights or social gatherings with pals. The Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be released on Oct. 20.

This pack comes with a sequel to a Jackbox classic, Fibbage 4. Fibbage, a game about suggesting fake trivia answers to puzzling questions, is one of the series’ most popular games. The pack also debuts four new games.

Quixort, a game with up to ten players, tasks participants with sorting falling answers into the proper categories on a factory floor. Quixort has a single-player mode for those who like trivia and/or Tetris.

Junktopia is for three to eight players, and it asks the players — who have been turned into frogs by a weird wizard — to create backstories for unusual, salvaged objects to be appraised for auction. The frog with the best backstories and most valuable items gets to be a human again. So, y’know, no pressure.

In Nonsensory, three to eight players have to come up with prompts in a drawing, writing, and guessing game. Players then rank each others’ creations on silly scales with subjective attributes.

The most elaborate-looking new game is Roomerang, a reality TV show with four to nine players. Contestants will respond to prompts and engage in role-play to avoid being voted out — although people who are booted can be Roomerang-ed back into the roster to stir up more nonsense.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to level up fast in Splatoon 3

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

Genshin Impact fishing spots (updated for 3.1)

By Julia Lee

Trombone Champ is even better with a real trombone controller

By Cass Marshall
/ new

D&D’s newest push is into classrooms around the world

By Kelly Knox
/ new

Ubisoft delays Skull & Bones (again) to 2023

By Owen S. Good
/ new

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon