Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

Wendell & Wild, the long awaited stop motion horror comedy film from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick, finally arrives on Netflix. Other titles coming to the streaming service this month include the horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the fantasy drama The School for Good and Evil starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan’s new horror series The Midnight Club, and the 2022 adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front.

Available sometime in October

20th Century Girl (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

Inside Man (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci - an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

Available Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Available Oct. 2

From Netflix: This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

Available Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Available Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Available Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.

High Water (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

Jumping from High Places (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: To honor her best friend’s last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

Nailed It!: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows - Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

Togo (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Available Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

Available Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

Derry Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

Doll House (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

Glitch (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

Kev Adams: The Real Me (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Man on Pause (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

The Midnight Club (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

The Mole (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3 week event.

Oddballs (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

Old People (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

The Redeem Team (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Ice-wielding superhero Blue Rose decides to leave the world of “Hero TV” to go back to her old life as a teenage girl named Karina who loves to sing.

Available Oct. 9

Missing Link

Available Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home!

Available Oct. 11

The Cage (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters.

Available Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

The Nutty Boy (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

Wild Croc Territory (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Matt Wright and his fearless team of crocodile wranglers catch and relocate some of the world’s most ferocious reptiles in Australia’s wild Outback.

Available Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls.

Exception (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet.

The Playlist (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

Available Oct. 14

Black Butterflies (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Everything Calls for Salvation (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever.

Holy Family (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

Mismatched: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be?

Take 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

Available Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

Available Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Available Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

Available Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

LiSA Another Great Day (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Anime Song Queen” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago and Nashville, and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max.

Available Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Notre-Dame (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

The Stranger (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession.

Available Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians II (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A year after Varus’ defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

Descendant (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft’s remains are discovered.

From Scratch (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

Available Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Available Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Available Oct. 24

The Chalk Line (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A psychological thriller inspired by the true story of “The Monster of Amstetten.”

Available Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose?

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix:It’s good to be Fortune Feimster. Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune. Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she’s different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn’t go as expected, and much more.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Available Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

The Good Nurse (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Hellhole (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

Robbing Mussolini (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan’s fascist headquarters.

Available Oct. 27

Cici (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

Dubai Bling (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

Earthstorm (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Family Reunion: Part 5 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it’s still family over everything.

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Jay Lycurgo (“Titans”) and Nadia Parkes (“Doctor Who”) star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the “Half Bad” books by Sally Green.

Big Mouth: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Drink Masters (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

I Am A Stalker (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From the producers behind “I Am A Killer,” this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

If Only (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

My Encounter with Evil (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms.

Wendell & Wild (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

Wild is the Wind (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

Deadwind: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.