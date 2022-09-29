 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin

Players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store can get the skin for free

By Ryan Gilliam
Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.

This Fortnite skin is available now to players who buy the game, even though Coffee Stain won’t launch Goat Simulator 3 until later this year, on Nov. 17. For players who want the skin but aren’t interested in destructive goat shenanigans, “A Goat” will also come to Fortnite’s in-game shop on Nov. 26.

The goat from Goat Simulator 3 sits in its chair, with its tongue out as a digital version of itself stands menacingly inside the Fortnite menu. The Fortnite version of the goat is a half-human hybrid, is wearing clothes, and is unsettlingly jacked Image: Coffee Stain Studios/Epic Games

As for the skin itself, it’s a half-human, half-goat hybrid that is truly haunting — Black Phillip himself would be proud. The goat is grey, has a farm tag on its left ear, a crop top, and slacks. Coffee Stain released a trailer to reveal the skin on Thursday, which shows the titular goat from Goat Simulator going through a training montage before essentially jacking into the matrix.

For the uninitiated, Goat Simulator is a sandbox comedy series where you essentially run around and cause mayhem as a goat. And despite the upcoming game having a three after the title, there has actually only been one Goat Simulator so far. Goat Simulator 3 will let players partner up in co-op and cause a wide variety of mischief, from headbutting camera guys to flying off into the sunset with goat jetpacks.

