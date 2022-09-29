She-Hulk just assembled Marvel’s most D-list supervillain squad

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has really put in the work to find the most obscure Marvel Comics characters to bring to the show. From the Great Lakes Avengers to Dakota North, no series is too small, no character too minor.

And with the show’s seventh episode, we’ve got a whole quartet of weirdos to get to know.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7, “The Retreat.”]

The bulk of episode 7, “The Retreat,” takes place at Emil Blonsky’s wellness... campus...? where Jen works through some disappointments in a group setting.

Who’s in the group? That’s a very good question! It’s a mix of extremely obscure D-list Marvel supervillains, heroes, and professional henchmen. One of them, Wrecker, we met way back in episode 3, as “The Retreat” helpfully reminds us with a “Previously on” cutaway. But the rest are completely new to the MCU, while being culled from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Who is Man-Bull?

The guy who looks like a man and a bull (played by Nathan Hurd) is William Taurens, the Man-Bull, and you wouldn’t think so from his name, but this guy never intended to become a minotaur. A henchman tasked with kidnapping test subjects for a mad scientist, he was forced to undergo the transformation himself when Daredevil stopped him.

Who is Saracen?

Saracen (played by Terrence Clowe) is a vampire and he’s been in, like, three comics. Most of them involving Blade. He was created in the late 1990s and boy you can tell.

Who is the Porcupine?

The first Porcupine (played by Jordan Aaron Ford) was Alexander Gentry, a minor villain who invented his own suit and was motivated to fight crime because he wanted money. He clashed a bit with Ant-Man and the Wasp but eventually redeemed himself, falling in battle against supervillains at the side of Captain America, impaled on his own suit.

Better known to Marvel Comics fans might be Roger Gocking, who purchased Gentry’s old suit and did some light henching work until, again, he repented of his ways and tried to go straight, doing some light co-parenting with Spider-Woman in her 2015 solo series.

Who is El Águila?

El Águila (played by Joseph Castillo-Midyett) is actually a mutant! He could generate electric blasts but only, I repeat, only if he had a conductive object to manifest them through. So naturally, he concocted a swashbuckler persona and became a NYC-based vigilante in the 1978 Power Man and Iron Fist series. He lost this ability during M-Day, when 90% of Marvel’s mutant characters were depowered. He hasn’t really been seen since.

Given that the status of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is new and somewhat up in the air, it’s not at all clear whether She-Hulk’s Aguila is a mutant or just a guy with powers.

With only two episodes left in its first season, She-Hulk might leave off the obscure Marvel cameos as it winds its way to a conclusion featuring Daredevil and whoever the heck is behind Intelligencia. Then again, we also know that Frog-Man is going to show up, so we’ll just have to stay tuned!