Timothée Chalamet is a softboy cannibal in the first trailer for Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet reunites with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in the first trailer for Bones and All, an upcoming horror-romance thriller set to premiere in theaters this November. The film stars Chalamet as Lee, a young serial killer who falls in love with Maren (Taylor Russell), a runaway on the margins of society who shares Lee’s affinity for cannibalism.

Set to Leonard Cohen’s song “You Want It Darker,” the trailer shows glimpses of Lee and Maren’s trek across Reagan-era America, with the pair driving through picturesque open plains and pouncing on any unsuspecting prey unfortunate enough to cross their path.

There are a surprising number of movies featuring cannibalism, from 2016’s Raw and 2013’s The Green Inferno to The Silence of the Lambs and The Neon Demon. Guadagnino’s film appears to be going the Natural Born Killers route, with Lee and Maren desperately attempting to maintain their relationship despite the obvious violence and emotional volatility rife at the crux of its foundations. We’ll just have to see how fate fares for these two lovers when the film opens in theaters.

Bones and All premieres in theaters on Nov. 23.