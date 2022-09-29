World of Warcraft: Dragonflight lands this November

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the upcoming ninth expansion for the long-running fantasy MMORPG, is set to be released in late November.

In a blog posted on the official World of Warcraft website, Blizzard Entertainment detailed that the expansion will introduce the Dragon Isles, a new environment and the ancestral home of the Dragon Aspects, a new playable race known as the Dracthyr, and a new Dracthyr-exclusive player class known as the Evoker.

The Evoker is the first race and class combination to come to World of Warcraft, allowing players to switch between a human-like appearance and an anthropomorphic dragon-like form. The expansion will also, naturally, introduce Dragonriding; a new skill-based method of aerial traversal that will allow players to fly on the back of their own personal Drake that can be customized throughout the expansion.

In addition, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will also introduce new content such as a cast of new characters, raids, and dungeons, as well as new features in the form of a new talent system, an updated profession system, user interface customization, and more.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be released on Nov. 28.