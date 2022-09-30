Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder

Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday.

The anthology will bring together a superstar team of horror directors who have worked on films like The Babadook, Splice, and Mandy. Each chapter of the eight-episode series tells its own story with a different cast and director. In Friday’s trailer, the stories appear to draw imagery from all sorts of horror films. The new look shows everything from goblinlike monsters to creepy woods.

Some of the directors involved are Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night). The series will feature actors such as Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Crispin Glover (American Gods), Peter Weller (RoboCop), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter).