What’s in Overwatch 2’s store and season 1 battle pass

Overwatch 2’s transition from a premium game (the original Overwatch) to a free-to-play one will bring a long list of in-game purchases, including a seasonal battle pass, as well as à la carte skins and other cosmetic items. Blizzard plans to introduce a new battle pass about every nine weeks, with skins, sprays, animations, and bundles of digital goods rotating through the store on a faster cadence.

The season 1 paid battle pass includes a variety of legendary- and epic-tier skins, as well as the first mythic skin, a customizable look for Genji called Cyber Ninja. The pass also includes a variety of sprays, voice lines, player icons, emotes, and two new cosmetic types: weapon charms and souvenirs.

Here’s a look at what’s in the 80-tier Overwatch 2 battle pass for season 1.

What are Overwatch 2 souvenirs?

While fans of first-person shooters like Overwatch are likely familiar with the concept of weapons charms — tiny, dangling accoutrements that hang off of weapons and armor — the purpose of Overwatch 2’s souvenirs may not be as evident.

Souvenirs in Overwatch 2 can be earned through a battle pass or purchased in the in-game store, and they include things like a miniaturized model of the payload from the King’s Row map, a slice of pineapple pizza, a cartoon heart, and an oversized salt shaker (used to convey the opposing team’s saltiness, of course). If players earn a souvenir, they can equip it from the hero gallery, and an associated emote will then be equippable from the list of owned emotes.

Check out the gallery below to see the heroes of Overwatch 2 presenting the list of existing souvenirs.

What’s Blizzard selling in Overwatch 2?

The list of available cosmetics doesn’t stop there: Blizzard is selling a bunch of skins (some bundled with voice lines, sprays, and highlight intros) through a store accessible via the main Overwatch 2 menu. Here’s a peek at some of the skins and bundles, and how much they cost using Overwatch 2’s currency, Overwatch Coins.

The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack is available for sale for $39.99. It includes two bundle-exclusive Space Raider skins (one for Cassidy, one for Soldier: 76), 2,000 Overwatch Coins, 15 skins from the original Overwatch, and the premium battle pass for season 1.

Beyond that pack, Blizzard is also selling skins for heroes like Kiriko, Sojourn, Doomfist, and Junker Queen. A solitary skin for Doomfist (Kìnìún) goes for 500 Overwatch Coins, equivalent to $4.99. Bundles for other cosmetics go for more, between 1,500 and 2,000 coins. (Blizzard denotes those bundles as offering discounts on full prices.)

Those prices may come as bit of a shock to Overwatch players, who were accustomed to getting most of that game’s skins for free through lootboxes earned by playing or maintaining high endorsement levels. But they’re also inline with skin costs in other free-to-play games like Apex Legends and League of Legends, and players will be able to earn Overwatch Coins in-game by completing challenges — a free route to unlocking coveted cosmetics.

For players who have more money than time — or, somehow, a surplus of Overwatch Coins — players can also buy their way through each battle pass to unlock its cosmetics immediately. Each tier costs 200 coins. As shown in the menu below, buying 75 tiers would set a player back 15,000 coins. (That amount of coins would cost roughly $130 outright.)

And as with the original Overwatch, Blizzard has a set of Overwatch League-specific skins. They are purchased with a separate currency (Overwatch League Tokens) that can be earned by watching live Overwatch League games on YouTube or by outright purchasing the tokens.

Here’s what’s in the store currently, for Overwatch League skins:

Blizzard plans to roll out new cosmetic content frequently, and many players may not be able to acquire them all without spending some money (or grinding hard) for Overwatch Coins. Given the increased flow of cosmetic content and associated costs of time and/or money, many players likely won’t get their hands on everything Blizzard pumps out over Overwatch 2’s lifespan.