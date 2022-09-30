Apex Legends’ limited-time Halloween event offers three wild game modes

Halloween is on the way, and Respawn will be hosting its own celebration for the year’s scariest season in Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright event will run from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, and offer limited-time modes and seasonal skins.

The event kicks off on with Shadow Royale, a trio-queue mode in which eliminated characters respawn as speedy shadows that can double jump, revive their allies, and deliver extra melee damage. It’s a chaotic twist on the usual formula, and this year it’ll take place on the Olympus After Dark map.

On Oct. 11, the Gun Run mode returns on Olympus After Dark, Fragment East from World’s Edge, and Skull Town from King’s Canyon. Gun Run is a four-team match, where players have to get kills with their current weapon in order to upgrade to higher levels and more efficient gear. Add in infinite ammo, health, and automatic respawns, and it’s a fast-paced test of your mastery of the game’s weapons.

Gun Run will be replaced on Oct. 18 with the Control limited time mode, which has teams competing to see who can maintain control over key buildings on the Olympus After Dark, World’s Edge, and Storm Point maps.

The event wraps up on Nov. 1, with one final week of Shadow Royale. Throught Fight or Fright’s run, players will be able to unlock Halloween-themed skins in the Store tab, including a Bladed Wanderer skin for Seer, or an Inner Demon skin for Ash.