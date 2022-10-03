Horizon Zero Dawn remaster reportedly coming to PS5

If you’ve been dying to revisit Horizon Zero Dawn, but can’t be bothered to play the original PlayStation 4 version on your PlayStation 5, you may be in luck. Eight months after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, multiple reports say that the original game is getting a PS5 remaster.

MP1st reported on Sunday, citing sources, that a new version of the 2017 Guerrilla Games open-world game is being built for PS5. MP1st’s reporting was uncertain if this is just a remaster — à la The Last of Us Remastered on PS4 — or if it’s a built-from-the-ground-up remake, à la The Last of Us Part 1.

Either way, the PS5 version of Zero Dawn will apparently feature improved lighting, overhauled textures, better animations, and character models that look more like their Forbidden West counterparts. In addition to the graphical improvements, the game will feature updated accessibility and quality of life options for players, similar to what the sequel added — again, taking a page out of The Last of Us Part 1’s playbook.

MP1st also reported that a Horizon multiplayer game, complete with co-op play, is in the works at Guerrilla Games.

MP1st report has been corroborated by Video Games Chronicle, which referred to the project as a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster. Lance McDonald, a video game hacker who posts videos on YouTube and streams on Twitch, also reported the existence of the PS5 remake/remaster. However, none of the sources gave a timeline for when the remaster would be released.

While this new version of Horizon: Zero Dawn will likely give players a reason to look back at Aloy’s origins, there are already some good ways to play the original game on more modern platforms. Guerrilla Games released a Steam version of Zero Dawn in 2020, and released a PS5 performance patch for Zero Dawn in 2021.

Earlier this year, Sony and Netflix confirmed that they were developing a live-action television adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn. Steve Blackman, the showrunner behind The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, is adapting.