The first Dead Space remake trailer is here, and it’s as gross as you’d hope

The Dead Space remake is only a few months away, and the first official gameplay trailer is finally here.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and showcases Isaac Clarke — the protagonist from all three of the Dead Space games — running through the halls of the USG Ishimura, a planet cracker starship. The gameplay shows Isaac dismembering and mutilating a variety of zombie creatures, called Necromorphs, with his classic weapon: the plasma cutter.

For newcomers to the Dead Space franchise, Isaac Clarke is an engineer who travels with a small crew to help fix the Ishimura after a distress signal. Nicole, Isaac’s girlfriend, also happens to be stationed on the planet cracker. When Isaac reaches the ship, he and the crew discover an army of zombified humans, all of whom have been transformed due to a mysterious relic: The Marker. Isaac must use a variety of weapon-like construction tools — a cutter, a flamethrower, a... flying buzzsaw — to dismember the zombified crew so they can’t piece themselves back together again.

The Dead Space remake is a recreation of the first game, but EA Motive is taking some creative liberties with the classic title to help modernize it. For example, the studio recently revealed that the game will feature a contiguous camera shot and will never cut — ala 2018’s God of War. The game will also flesh out characters like Nicole, and allow players to physically see some characters that are otherwise only used in audio logs found about the Ishimura.

But don’t panic if you’re a fan of the original game. EA Motive has been using a community council — a group of hardcore Dead Space fans who’ve been checking in on development since the beginning — to help ensure the remake remains faithful to the original.

EA will launch the Dead Space remake on Jan. 27, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.