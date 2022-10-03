Bleach’s real final season is almost here with the upcoming anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and we finally know where it can be streamed. The new season will stream on Hulu when Thousand-Year Blood War begins on Oct. 11.

The series was previously streamable on Crunchyroll, which is where many expected the newest season to arrive as well, but it seems that Disney has snatched up to the rights to the classic anime. The series will be simulcast on Hulu the same day it airs in Japan, and for much of the rest of the world, it will be available on Disney Plus. For now it seems that the Hulu version of the show will only include the subtitled version.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is animated by Pierrot, the same studio that animated the series’ original run from 2004 to 2012. One open question for the new arc is just how long it might be. While we know there’s one season at the moment, the arc in the manga is quite long and could certainly take up multiple seasons, even if they haven’t been announced yet.