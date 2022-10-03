 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transformers officially enter Magic: The Gathering with 15 sick double-sided cards

A combination for the ages

By Nicole Carpenter
Four Magic: The Gathering cards, which are doubled sided. Each side has a different transformation. Image: Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro

Look, Hasbro owns both Magic: The Gathering and the Transformers franchise. Why not put them together?

Hasbro announced the Transformers-themed cards on Friday, with IGN officially revealing six of the new cards. Hasbro showed the nine other cards on social media and as part of its Magic: The Gathering panel at PulseCon, which is basically a hype show for new Hasbro stuff.

This series is part of Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond series, which has previously added Fortnite and Street Fighter to the card game. Both Optimus Prime and Starscream will get their own cards — double-sided, so there are both transformations shown — alongside 13 other cards. Each of the Transformers has two versions of their cards, regular and Shattered Glass, except for Arcee.

Here’s the full list:

  • Optimus Prime
  • Starscream
  • Soundwave
  • Slicer
  • Goldbug
  • Flamewar
  • Ultra Magnus
  • Megatron
  • Jetfire
  • Blitzwing
  • Rachet
  • Cyclonus
  • Prowl
  • Blaster
  • Arcee

The cards are valid in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats, and they’ll be slipped into sets for Magic: The Gathering’s The Brothers’ Arms expansion. IGN asked if these cards would ever get a Standard format version, and Hasbro said no — not right now, but they have the technology.

The Brothers’ War expansion is expected to be released on Nov. 18.

