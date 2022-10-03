Look, Hasbro owns both Magic: The Gathering and the Transformers franchise. Why not put them together?
Hasbro announced the Transformers-themed cards on Friday, with IGN officially revealing six of the new cards. Hasbro showed the nine other cards on social media and as part of its Magic: The Gathering panel at PulseCon, which is basically a hype show for new Hasbro stuff.
This series is part of Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond series, which has previously added Fortnite and Street Fighter to the card game. Both Optimus Prime and Starscream will get their own cards — double-sided, so there are both transformations shown — alongside 13 other cards. Each of the Transformers has two versions of their cards, regular and Shattered Glass, except for Arcee.
Here’s the full list:
- Optimus Prime
- Starscream
- Soundwave
- Slicer
- Goldbug
- Flamewar
- Ultra Magnus
- Megatron
- Jetfire
- Blitzwing
- Rachet
- Cyclonus
- Prowl
- Blaster
- Arcee
Today's #HasbroPulseCon Magic panel revealed the remaining nine Transformers cards in #MTGBRO! You can find them in Set & Collector boosters, but also each #MTGBRO Bundle will have one!— Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 1, 2022
First up: Ultra Magnus & Megatron pic.twitter.com/k8isZoWMmB
The cards are valid in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats, and they’ll be slipped into sets for Magic: The Gathering’s The Brothers’ Arms expansion. IGN asked if these cards would ever get a Standard format version, and Hasbro said no — not right now, but they have the technology.
The Brothers’ War expansion is expected to be released on Nov. 18.
