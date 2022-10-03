Look, Hasbro owns both Magic: The Gathering and the Transformers franchise. Why not put them together?

Hasbro announced the Transformers-themed cards on Friday, with IGN officially revealing six of the new cards. Hasbro showed the nine other cards on social media and as part of its Magic: The Gathering panel at PulseCon, which is basically a hype show for new Hasbro stuff.

This series is part of Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond series, which has previously added Fortnite and Street Fighter to the card game. Both Optimus Prime and Starscream will get their own cards — double-sided, so there are both transformations shown — alongside 13 other cards. Each of the Transformers has two versions of their cards, regular and Shattered Glass, except for Arcee.

Here’s the full list:

Optimus Prime

Starscream

Soundwave

Slicer

Goldbug

Flamewar

Ultra Magnus

Megatron

Jetfire

Blitzwing

Rachet

Cyclonus

Prowl

Blaster

Arcee

Today's #HasbroPulseCon Magic panel revealed the remaining nine Transformers cards in #MTGBRO! You can find them in Set & Collector boosters, but also each #MTGBRO Bundle will have one!



First up: Ultra Magnus & Megatron pic.twitter.com/k8isZoWMmB — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 1, 2022

The cards are valid in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats, and they’ll be slipped into sets for Magic: The Gathering’s The Brothers’ Arms expansion. IGN asked if these cards would ever get a Standard format version, and Hasbro said no — not right now, but they have the technology.

The Brothers’ War expansion is expected to be released on Nov. 18.