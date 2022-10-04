Overwatch 2: How to add a phone number for Blizzard’s SMS Protect

If you want to play Overwatch 2 when it’s released on Oct. 4, you’ll be required to enter your phone number as part of Activision Blizzard’s SMS Protect feature. The same goes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when it’s released, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts.

It’s not hard to do if you’ve got an eligible phone number — some, like numbers on pre-paid plans, don’t qualify — but Activision Blizzard hasn’t offered clear messaging on how players can do it. Here’s how:

Go to Battle.net and log in. On the site’s top navigation bar, click your account name. (If you aren’t already logged in, it’ll say My Account.) It’s all the way to the right. From the dropdown menu, click Account Settings. Click the three blue lines on the left side of the navigation bar. From there, click Account Details.

The third section down is where you’ll enter your phone number. If you’ve already got one there, you’re good to go. Otherwise, click on Add Phone Number and type yours in. Activision Blizzard will send you a security code that you’ll then have to enter on-screen.

If you need to change your pone number, you’ll click Update inside the phone number box. The next page will make sure you want to, and if you do, follow the instructions from there — the same as adding your number for the first time.