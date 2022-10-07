Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.

We’ve got Werewolf by Night, the horror-themed “Marvel Studios Special Presentation” featuring Gael García Bernal (Y tu mamá también, Old) and Harriet Sansom Harris (Phantom Thread, Licorice Pizza) on Disney Plus; the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone starring Donald Sutherland (Invasion of the Body Snatchers) and Jaeden Martell (Knives Out) on Netflix; the sci-fi horror drama Significant Other on Paramount Plus; the found-footage horror comedy Deadstream on Shudder; and the Norwegian period horror movie Possession on VOD. Plus tons more, including Lena Dunham’s medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy on Prime Video!

Here’s everything new you can watch at home this weekend.

Hellraiser

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

The Night House director David Bruckner’s 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser stars Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) as Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction who inadvertently comes into possession of a malevolent puzzle box during a failed robbery orchestrated by her boyfriend, Trevor (Drew Starkey).

Upon solving the box, Riley sets in motion a terrible chain of events which summon the Cenobites — demons from another dimension, led by a mysterious entity known as the Priest (Jamie Clayton) — who will not relent until their bloodlust is sated and the box assumes its final terrible form.

From our review:

Hellraiser 2022 easily clears the admittedly low bar of being one of the best Hellraiser movies. It’s the best one since Hellbound: Hellraiser II, and might even be the second best in the series after that film. It has some great, grotesque visuals, which makes it a real shame that this film isn’t getting a theatrical release. And it accomplishes what many fans (including this one) wanted for the series, which was to pull it out of the creative purgatory where it’s been stuck for a couple of decades now. The only thing to fret about at this point are the points where Barker’s kinky edge has been sanded down for a more sex-averse era, and his enigmatic storytelling scrapped in favor of exposition that’s more legible, but less compelling. Beyond that, the suffering is exquisite.

Werewolf by Night

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Werewolf by Night, the first “Marvel Studios Special Presentation” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows a secret group of monster hunters who compete for a powerful artifact while facing off against a terrifying creature.

From our review:

Werewolf by Night is both a great palate cleanser for those looking for a break from the usual MCU bricklaying and a good way to ease into spooky season with an over-the-top tone-setter. Unlike a lot of Marvel affairs, it’s not entirely self-referential, interested only in its own lore. For once, it’s a project that points outward: to Hollywood’s horror history, to Universal’s monster canon and Hammer’s violent cheese. Watch it and consider revisiting those influences, or checking them out for the first time. Maybe spin a Yeah Yeah Yeahs record while you decide.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Based on Stephen King’s coming-of-age horror novella of the same name and produced by Ryan Murphy, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone follows the story of Craig, a meek young boy in a small town who befriends a reclusive, older billionaire. Following the billionaire’s death, Craig discovers that he can communicate with him from beyond the grave using the iPhone he gifted him before passing. Similar to another Stephen King story, Craig soon enough learns that dead is better.

The Redeem Team

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

This 2022 documentary tells the story of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team who set out to win the gold at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008 following the team’s underwhelming performance four years earlier in Athens. The film pays especial attention to the leadership of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski as they led “The Redeem Team” to set a historical example for American basketball.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Mila Kunis stars in the 2022 crime drama Luckiest Girl Alive as Ani Fanelli, a sharp-tongued and successful New Yorker with a dream job and a idyllic wedding with her fiancé, Luke (Finn Wittrock), on the horizon. But when a documentary filmmaker invites her to tell her side of a shocking incident that took place at her high school, Ani is forced to unearth long-buried memories that will rock her life to the core.

Catherine Called Birdy

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Lena Dunham’s medieval coming-of-age comedy stars Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Lady Catherine, a precocious young girl with an affinity for birds who finesses her way out of her father’s attempts to marry her off to a wealthy suitor in order to maintain her independence.

Significant Other

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) star in the dark sci-fi mystery thriller Significant Other as a young couple who, while backpacking through the remote Pacific Northwest, soon realize that they are in fact not alone.

Deadstream

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Remember that one time when Logan Paul went into the Aokigahara “suicide forest” and filmed a dead body and everyone got really, really pissed off with him? Well, art imitates life in the new 2022 found-footage horror movie Deadstream.

Joseph Winter co-directs and stars in the film as Shawn Ruddy, a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his fan base by livestreaming himself spending the night alone in an abandoned house. After accidentally unleashing a vengeful spirit, Shawn is forced to fight for his life and career against the poltergeist and her own loyal followers.

Possession

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon and Vudu; $4.99 on Apple

Not to be confused with Andrzej Żuławski’s seminal (pun intended) 1981 horror film of the same name, the Norwegian horror film Possession follows a priest and his son as they attempt to establish a new church for a local mining company. Discovering an old Sami burial ground where he intends to break ground, the priest desecrates the site in service of his own whims — and in doing so unleashes a host of horrors and undead on both his family and the hapless flock of settlers entrusted to him.

Pretty Problems

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

The dark romantic comedy-drama Pretty Problems follows the story of a struggling couple who inadvertently find themselves invited to a long weekend getaway trip by an eccentric pair of strangers. Is this all just an elaborate cult ritual à la 2015’s The Invitation, or is this weekend just the thing to put some spice back into their romance?