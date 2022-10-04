Chivalry 2, Scorn, and A Plague Tale: Requiem coming to Xbox Game Pass in October

October is finally upon us and, in the spirit of the season, a plethora of spooky games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, while a couple of old favorites are leaving the service by the end of the month. Here’s what you have to look forward to for the rest of October.

Chivalry 2, the medieval hack-and-slash multiplayer arena game, joins Xbox Game Pass starting today. Polygon’s own Patrick Gill described the sequel to Torn Banner Studios’ 2012 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare as “Battlefield 1242,” and if that doesn’t pique your interest, I don’t know what will.

Scorn, the first-person horror adventure game inspired by the art of H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, will launch on Xbox Game Pass on Oct. 14. The game has been a long time in the making, having initially been kickstarted in 2014 before receiving a private investment from Kowloon Nights in 2018.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on Oct. 18. Picking up six months after the events of the first game, the action-adventure stealth game will follow siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune as they search for a cure to Hugo’s disease while eluding the ruthless soldiers of the Inquisition and the desolation left in the wake of the black plague.

Here’s a full list of the games coming to Game Pass in the back half of October:

Medieval Dynasty — Oct. 6 (Xbox Series X)

The Walking Dead: Season Two — Oct. 6 (PC)

Costume Quest — Oct. 11 (Cloud and Console)

Eville — Oct. 11 (Console and PC)

Dyson Sphere Program — Oct. 13 (PC)

Scorn — Oct. 14 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

A Plague Tale: Requiem — Oct. 18 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

In addition, Microsoft reminded readers that The Elder Scrolls Online’s Heroes of the High Isle in-game event would be ending on Oct. 11 and that the gory retro shooter Prodeus is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, as well as Microsoft Flight Simulator’s World Update 11: Canada.

And finally, you have until Oct. 15 to check out these leaving titles: