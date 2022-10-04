Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024

Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation.

Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing outside properties into the highly collectible world of Magic. Crossovers have so far included properties like The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, and Fortnite, and will soon include characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Dr. Who universes.

During the presentation, Hasbro also revealed more financial details on the success of its gaming brands. So far, executives said, the 2022 “tentpole release” sets of Magic: The Gathering cards have each earned at least $100 million in revenue. That has put the collectible card game on track to become Hasbro’s first brand to generate $1 billion in annual revenue all on its own.

What Magic formats will these Universes Beyond cards be compatible with? Hasbro isn’t saying quite yet. In fact, they’re not even hinting at how these cards will be sold. Universes Beyond cards have taken multiple formats so far, including print-on-demand Secret Lair cards and full-fledged Commander decks.