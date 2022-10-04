First look at Super Mario Bros. movie coming in new Nintendo Direct

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6, a digital event that will introduce the world premiere trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To whet the appetites of Mario fans, Nintendo and Illumination offered a glimpse of Mario’s new animated adventure in the form of a new teaser poster — one that offers a fairly detailed look at the film’s visual style.

And it sure looks a lot like a modern-day Super Mario Bros. game. Mario, standing strong in his trademark blue overalls and red cap, gazes up at Princess Peach’s castle from the streets of the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario is surrounded by a group of Toads just going about their day, but there’s at least one good visual gag: an antiques store selling classic Super Mario Bros. items, including pixelated P-switches and note blocks.

Thursday’s Nintendo Direct focusing on The Super Mario Bros. Movie will stream on YouTube at 4:05 p.m. EDT/1:05 p.m. PDT, and Nintendo warns that “no game information will be featured” during the presentation.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie is written by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) and co-directed by Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) and Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies).

Nintendo and Illumination announced an animated Mario movie in September 2021, and while most of the cast had fans excited, the casting of Pratt was mocked almost immediately. Pratt himself even released a video to let fans know how hard he was working to get the voice right.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.