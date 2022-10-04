What’s in Overwatch 2’s Watchpoint Pack?

Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out Overwatch 2, a major update to the original game pitched as a sequel, and inviting everyone to play. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t numerous ways to spend money on it. Take the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, a $39.99 starter kit that gives buyers a bunch of skins, in-game currency, and the season 1 premium battle pass.

Forty bucks is a lot to spend on a free game, and Overwatch 2 players don’t need to buy the Watchpoint Pack to play. But for Overwatch players who care about skins — including two that appear to be exclusive (for now) to the Watchpoint Pack — and those who want in-game currency to spend on cosmetics, it might be a good deal.

But veteran Overwatch players may not find a lot of value in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack.

Do you have to buy the Watchpoint Pack to play Overwatch 2?

No. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, and can be downloaded without having to pay a cent. Existing Overwatch owners will get Overwatch 2 as a free update on Oct. 4.

What’s included in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack?

The Watchpoint Pack includes the season 1 premium battle pass, 7 Legendary skins (including two all-new Space Raider skins), 5 Epic skins, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and an Overwatch 2 player icon.

Specifically, those Space Raider skins are for Cassidy and Soldier: 76, as shown at the top of this post. Also included in the pack are skins for Junkrat (Fool), Mercy (Valkyrie), Cassidy (Mystery Man), Hanzo (Okami), D.Va (Officer), Reaper (Blackwatch Reyes), Bastion (Overgrown), Pharah (Security Chief), and Tracer (Slipstream). Longtime Overwatch players, especially those who purchased the Origins Edition of the original game, may very well have all of those skins already.

Because the season 1 premium battle pass is included in the Watchpoint Pack, it will include immediate access to new support hero Kiriko and the EDM skin for D.Va.

What does 2,000 Overwatch Coins buy you?

Each premium battle pass costs 1,000 coins, so if you’re planning on working your way through Overwatch 2’s 80-tier battle passes every nine weeks, the 2,000 Overwatch Coins included in the Watchpoint Pack will cover you for seasons 2 and 3.

Plenty of skins and bundles are available for sale in the Overwatch 2 in-game store. There are a range of prices, but the higher-tier hero skins cost around 1,500 to 2,000 coins, in line with premium skin prices in other free-to-play games like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack worth it?

That all depends on whether skins and premium battle passes are valuable to you. But for brand-new players — folks who have never owned and played the original Overwatch — buying the Watchpoint Pack during season 1 will grant access to Kiriko and all other heroes automatically. Otherwise, brand-new players are required to unlock the majority of the Overwatch 2 roster over time through gameplay.