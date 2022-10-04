 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hitman 3’s Freelancer mode delayed again, but you’ll have the chance to try it soon

IO Interactive will host a closed technical test early next month

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Key art for Hitman 3: Freelancer of Agent 47, his back turned to the viewer, holding a silenced pistol in his right hand and a briefcase in the other as he stares at a background of a darkened map of the world illuminated by a streak of light. Image: IO Interactive

Those of you eagerly awaiting the launch of Hitman 3’s Freelancer mode will have to wait just a little bit longer. In a blog post published on Tuesday, developer IO Interactive announced that the launch of Freelancer, the upcoming rogue-like single-player mode for Hitman 3, will be pushed back from the “second half of 2022” to January 2023.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that next month, IO Interactive will select a handful of Hitman 3 players on Steam for a “Closed Technical Test” of the new mode, which will allow players to once again assume the role of master assassin Agent 47 as they build their own customizable safe house and tour across the world hunting down master criminals.

“The Closed Technical Test is all about putting our servers under stress to prepare for launch,” the blog post states. “We also want to get an early idea of player behavior and do some economy / XP balancing in a real-life scenario on a big scale. These are the final checkboxes we need to tick off before we launch.”

Freelancer mode was originally slated to be released in spring 2022 before being delayed to the “second half of 2022.” IO Interactive has released several free updates to Hitman 3 since it first launched in January 2021, including the game’s first post-launch map back in July.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Purrloin be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Four more Witcher games are in the works, CD Projekt says

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Overwatch 2: How to add a phone number for Blizzard’s SMS Protect

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Mamma mia, Nintendo stole Mario’s whole ass in his upcoming movie

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The first Dead Space remake trailer is here, and it’s as gross as you’d hope

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon