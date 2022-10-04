Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red just announced a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, currently codenamed Project Orion. The developer tweeted its long-term development plan Tuesday, sharing that Project Orion will “take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”

Adam Kiciński, CD Projket’s president and CEO, said in a video published to YouTube that the next three games in the developer’s pipeline are based in The Witcher franchise, meaning that Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel is well off in the future. He called the sequel an ambitious title that will require expanding CD Projekt’s more than 1,200 person studio even further; the studio will open a new hub in Boston, which will focus on Project Orion alongside its Vancouver location as CD Projekt Red North America.

CD Projekt Red did not announce further details, or an expected release window.

Alongside the news, CD Projekt joint CEO Marcin Iwiński announced that he’s stepping down from that role and is looking to join CD Projekt’s supervisory board as chairman. It’s a non-executive role, Iwiński said, which will allow him to “remain active and engaged” as a major shareholder and to support the management board.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 in an infamous — and disastrous — state, so full of bugs and other performance issues that Sony Interactive Entertainment pulled it entirely off its PlayStation Store. Microsoft, too, offered refunds, with the expected cost reaching at least $51 million in refunds and lost sales, according to Ars Technica. CD Projekt Red’s “Help Me Refund” program, separate from platform initiatives, cost the developer $2.17 million of the $51 million total. Still, it was likely an insignificant loss to CD Projekt, which made more than $560 million in revenue as of April 2021.

CD Projekt Red has been updating the game continuously over the past two years since Cyberpunk 2077’s release. With the updates, CD Projekt Red is also working on Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion, Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt Red noted that 350 people are working on the story-driven expansion.

Phantom Liberty is expected out in 2023.