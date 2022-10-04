Four more Witcher games are in the works, CD Projekt says

CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday that, in addition to the previously announced Witcher sequel being developed via Unreal Engine 5, a total of four further Witcher games is set to released in the future.

The first post-The Witcher 3 game, now codenamed “Polaris,” will be followed by two more sequels as part of a trilogy. All three games will be delivered within a six-year period after the release of the first, according to a CDPR strategy document. Two additional Witcher games, codenamed “Sirius” and “Canis Majoris,” will be created by The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood and an unnamed external studio headed by “experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games,” respectively.

Not much is known about “Sirius” or “Canis Majoris” at this time. The former title is set in The Witcher universe and will feature multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience, including a story-driven campaign with quests. The latter is described as a “full-fledged Witcher game.” There are several studios that could fit the description of “Canis Majoris”’ developer — including Rebel Wolves, which was founded by Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz following his resignation from the CD Projekt Red, though nothing has been confirmed.

Both games will be separate from the new Witcher saga set to begin with the release of “Polaris.”

In addition, CD Projekt Red announced a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.