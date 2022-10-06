Beat Saber’s Lizzo pack actually includes all the best Lizzo songs

The VR rhythm game Beat Saber is getting additional DLC that will add nine tracks from pop sensation Lizzo to the game. It will be released on Thursday and allow players to dance along to hit tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” The pack will be available to purchase in its entirety for $11.99 or $1.99 per song.

Beat Saber is a popular rhythm from the Czech game developer Beat Games, first released in 2019. It’s a classic, one that Polygon named as one of the best games of the decade. In it, players wear a VR set and slash through incoming boxes with motion controls as music plays. Beat Saber has received loads of content expansions themed around popular artists like Lady Gaga or Billie Eilish. Now, Grammy-winning singer, rapper, flautist, and songwriter Lizzo will bring her voice and music to the game.

Each level will contain both Arc and Chain Notes and a feature special environment inspired by the look of Lizzo’s latest album, Special. Images show a theme that sports the classic neon look of Beat Saber — except with “Lizzo” spelled out in lights in the background. The nine tracks span Lizzo’s discography. Here is the full track list:

“Be Loved (Am I Ready)”

“About Damn Time”

“Cuz I Love You”

“Everybody’s Gay”

“Good As Hell”

“Juice”

“Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)”

“Truth Hurts”

“Worship”

Here is an image of the special look:

The American artist is especially known for promoting positive, upbeat messages through her music, and now you’ll be able to bop to her songs.