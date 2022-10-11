 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two fashionable characters pose for a photo while encased inside a Nintendo Switch console

Video Game Fashion Week

All week, we’re digging into many of the best examples of fashion in video games

A lost paper doll game gave me an abrupt crash course in living online

Goth Ninja RPG wasn’t a game, but I loved playing it

In Dark Souls and others, armor is the ultimate video game fashion symbol

I suck at using character creators and that’s OK

Illustrations: Christine Lee for Polygon

Clothing has always been a fundamental part of storytelling. You’d think the virtual realms of games like Animal Crossing and League of Legends would be the last place to find the likes of Louis Vuitton, Valentino, or Marc Jacobs ... yet there they are. From rebellious zombie-fighting bros in leather vests and combat boots to intricate bodysuits and dresses, the ways in which characters and customizable avatars are outfitted reflects their personality. Who needs to go to the mall to try on the latest styles when you can try them on in your favorite game?

That’s why Polygon is bringing Video Game Fashion Week center stage. We’re here to dive into everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Final Fantasy’s ’90s influences, Splatoon’s wild outfits, Link wearing pajamas in Link to the Past, Solid Snake’s tight pants, and more. Check back for new stories all week.

A lost paper doll game gave me an abrupt crash course in living online