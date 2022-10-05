Stranger Things’ David Harbour stars as a killer Santa Claus in Violent Night

David Harbour, known for his role as the affable chief of police Jim Hopper in Stranger Things and the cantankerous monster slayer in the 2019 reboot of Hellboy, has finally found next big role: a no-nonsense, name-taking version of Santa Claus.

In the first trailer for Violent Night, the Christmas black comedy action film from Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters director Tommy Wirkola, a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, hoping to make off with $300 million scot-free. Unfortunately for them, they’ll have to go through Harbour’s Saint Nick first, who is surprisingly a lot less jolly and a lot more homicidal than most folks would expect.

The film is essentially Die Hard, except John McClane has magical powers related to global toy delivery rather than the ability to navigate air ducts and crawl through broken glass. It certainly follows in the tried and tested tradition of action thrillers that pit seemingly benign everyman in death-defying high-stakes scenarios, only this time it’s, y’know, the living embodiment of holiday cheer and merriment.

Violent Night will open in theaters on Dec. 2.