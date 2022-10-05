Dungeons & Dragons fans can compete to turn their campaign into a Lego set

Lego is collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons in 2023. Fans are invited to submit custom Lego designs of the in-game adventures they’ve had over the years, like a blocky dragon’s lair full of loot, a terrifying Beholder, or a tavern brawl instigated by tiny yellow barbarians. Submissions are open now, and will be accepted until Nov. 14. Winners will have their models turned into a retail product — and profit from its sales.

Here’s how it works: Lego is asking for fans to submit a detailed display model or build rooted in a D&D world. A panel of judges from the Lego Ideas team and Wizards of the Coast will choose a selection of designs from this open pool of submissions. Their picks move onto the Fan Vote, which runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12, 2022. Votes won’t be the only way that a retail product gets chosen, however. Instead, they’re more to “help the Judges gauge fan interest in specific designs, and validate fan excitement for the theme.”

The person behind the winning design will receive:

1% of the total net sales of the LEGO IDEAS Dungeons & Dragons product; 10 complimentary copies of your LEGO IDEAS Dungeons & Dragons set; Credit and bio in set materials as the LEGO IDEAS Dungeons & Dragons Fan Designer; and a prize package of Dungeons & Dragons goodies!

Submissions are open until Nov. 14; fans can submit their entries at the contest’s challenge page on the official Lego website.