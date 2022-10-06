 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the Mario movie trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct

It’s a-Chris as Mario!

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere during a Nintendo Direct today. The direct will go live at 4:05 p.m. EDT/1:05 p.m. PDT and debut the trailer to the world. There will not, however, be any new game information.

Earlier this week, Nintendo and Illumination revealed the first poster for the movie. It features the Italian plumber looking up at Princess Peach’s castle, in a plaza full of Toads. Notably, Mario is packing absolutely no cake in that denim.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2023. The casting was announced in September 2021, with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt voicing Mario. Other cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Loading comments...

The Latest

League of Legends might become a little easier — and that’s great

By Cass Marshall
/ new

She-Hulk transforms a loveable Marvel Comics loser into a total manchild

By Susana Polo
/ new

Axis & Allies and other classic Avalon Hill board games will soon have a new publisher

By Charlie Hall
/ new

How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams

By Polygon Staff
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: Every Pokémon confirmed for Paldea (so far)

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon